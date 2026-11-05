More than one lakh migratory Amur falcons have arrived in Assam, with Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah urging authorities and visitors to keep drones away from their congregation sites to avoid disturbing the birds.

In a social media post on Thursday, Baruah said the birds had gathered at key locations, including Umrangso in Dima Hasao district and Dharamtul in Morigaon district.

He described their annual migration from East Asia to southern Africa as a remarkable natural phenomenon, highlighting Assam's importance as a seasonal resting ground for the migratory species.

The minister said conservationists had urged visitors to ensure that the birds were not disturbed during this crucial phase of their journey.

"During their migration of around 20,000 kilometres, these birds need safe places to rest and feed. Unregulated drone activity can cause serious disturbance, creating collision risks from spinning propellers and triggering panic among flocks," Baruah said.

He warned that repeated disturbances could interrupt essential resting and feeding activities, putting additional stress on the birds.

Citing concerns raised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, the minister said the group had urged the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and the Morigaon district administration to establish strict no-drone buffer zones around important roosting areas in Umrangso and Dharamtul.

Aaranyak has also called for action against unauthorised drone operators and awareness campaigns targeting tourists, photographers and content creators, he said.

Emphasising the need for responsible tourism, Baruah said wildlife protection must take precedence over the desire to capture photographs and videos.

He also highlighted the importance of forests, wetlands and roosting sites as part of Assam's natural heritage, urging people to follow conservation guidelines and support local protection efforts.

"Let the Amur falcons fly freely. The best way to capture their beauty is to protect the peace they need to survive," the minister said.

