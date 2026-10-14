The Food and Civil Supplies Department seized more than 100 illegally stored domestic and commercial LPG cylinders from a shop in Assam’s Sivasagar town on Tuesday, October 13 raising serious safety concerns as the premises are located below a private school and surrounded by residential areas.

The raid was conducted at Dewan Stove, a gas burner repair shop in Purana Patti, following a tip-off from a confidential source. Officials said the operation was also prompted by the persistent smell of gas emanating from the shop, which raised suspicions of unsafe gas handling.

The shop is owned by Abdur Rashid Ahmed. The department has filed a written complaint against him with the district commissioner in connection with the seizure.

A team led by Uttam Nazir, superintendent of the Supply Department, carried out the operation and recovered more than 100 domestic and commercial gas cylinders allegedly stored illegally at the premises. Officials said the action may have averted a major accident in the area.

The location of the shop added to the safety concerns. While the shop operates on the ground floor of a building, a private school is situated on the upper floor. Residential settlements are located on both sides of the premises, raising concerns about the potential consequences of a gas leak or fire.

According to the department, Ahmed admitted during questioning that gas cylinders had been supplied by gas-selling agencies operating in Sivasagar town. He also reportedly admitted to transferring gas from filled cylinders into empty ones, a hazardous practice that can increase the risk of gas leaks, fires and explosions.

Officials also seized a specialised device allegedly used for transferring gas between cylinders from Ahmed's possession.

The seizure has raised questions about the supply of LPG cylinders to unauthorised operators and the safety checks followed by gas-selling agencies. Further details regarding the investigation and action against those allegedly involved are awaited.