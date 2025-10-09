Over 1,000 ex-servicemen attend welfare rally in Assam's Silchar

Silchar witnessed a major step forward in veteran welfare as the Ex-Servicemen Rally, organised by the Spear Corps, concluded at Masimpur on October 9. The event brought together over 1,000 ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families from Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhomi, and Dima Hasao districts, providing a platform to address grievances and promote post-retirement benefits.

The rally focused on resolving pension and documentation issues while educating veterans and their next of kin about employment opportunities and other welfare schemes. Stalls including Veterans Sewa Kendra, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and a dedicated grievance cell were set up, alongside canteen facilities to meet attendees’ needs.

A medical camp organised by ECHS offered on-the-spot health services, while a cultural program by cadets of 3 Assam Battalion NCC and Kendriya Vidyalaya Masimpur paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps, highlighted the army’s responsibility to ensure the well-being of veterans, calling the rally “a step towards addressing their concerns and reaffirming our gratitude for their service.”

The event reinforced the Indian Army’s commitment to supporting veterans and war widows in southern Assam, combining immediate assistance with long-term engagement to foster reassurance and solidarity within the veteran community.