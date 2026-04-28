Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Assam in first quarter of 2026

More than 1,000 people lost their lives in over 4,200 road accidents across Assam during the first three months of 2026, according to official data released on April 28.

The State Transport Department said 4,219 road accidents and 1,008 fatalities were recorded between January and March this year, compared to 4,232 accidents and 1,035 deaths during the same period in 2025.

Nine districts, including Guwahati City, Kamrup, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Barpeta, Dhubri and Hojai — accounted for nearly 50% of the total fatalities, the statement said.

At the same time, several high-volume districts such as Sonitpur, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Biswanath reported a year-on-year decline in fatalities, indicating the impact of targeted interventions and stricter enforcement.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kotha reviewed the road safety situation at a State-level meeting on Monday, assessing performance across all 35 districts.

He noted that fatalities declined by only 2.6% despite the number of accidents remaining nearly unchanged, adding that an average of around 11 people continue to die daily on the State’s roads, pointing to high crash severity.

The State’s severity index stood at 0.24, lower than the national average of about 0.36, but still higher than comparatively safer states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, officials said.

During the meeting, district-wise data was examined closely, with emphasis on areas reporting rising accidents and deaths. Authorities also carried out a root cause analysis to identify high-risk zones and contributing factors.

The Chief Secretary directed District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to conduct detailed reviews after every accident under the District Road Safety Committees and ensure corrective measures such as fixing accident-prone “black spots”, improving signage, enhancing awareness and strengthening enforcement.

Officials said time-bound steps have been issued to reduce fatalities, stressing that every life lost on the roads is preventable.