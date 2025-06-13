Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a spectacular cultural event slated for December 2025 — a mega Bagarumba performance featuring over 10,000 dancers from the Bodo community, showcasing the grandeur of Assam’s indigenous traditions on an unprecedented scale.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma wrote: “Coming Soon: A Mega Bagarumba Performance. This December, get ready to witness our Bodo community's exquisite heritage dance form—Bagarumba—in all its glory.”

The Chief Minister has already chaired a preparatory meeting to begin groundwork for the grand showcase, which is expected to take place in Guwahati and will highlight the rich cultural identity of the Bodo people on a national stage.



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The Bagarumba, known for its rhythmic grace and floral symbolism, is a traditional folk dance performed by Bodo women and is often referred to as the “butterfly dance.” This mega event aims to promote unity, cultural pride, and the artistic brilliance of Assam’s tribal communities.

Officials said logistical arrangements, coordination with cultural bodies, and selection of performers from across Assam have already begun. The event is expected to draw widespread attention and become one of the largest tribal dance performances ever held in the state.