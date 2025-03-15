Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a public gathering in Dergaon, Assam, announced that over 10,000 youths have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream over the past decade.

He credited the return of peace to Assam to the central and state governments’ sustained efforts in fostering stability and development.

Shah emphasized that Assam, once plagued by insurgency and unrest, has witnessed a transformative shift under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "In the last 10 years, peace has returned to Assam. The youth who once took up arms have now embraced progress and are contributing to the development of the state," he said.



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The Home Minister also commended the Assam government for its efforts in modernizing infrastructure, improving employment opportunities, and implementing welfare schemes that have played a crucial role in maintaining peace in the state. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making Assam a hub of economic prosperity and cultural harmony.

The event in Dergaon saw an overwhelming turnout, with thousands of people cheering the government's achievements in ensuring security and stability in Assam. Shah concluded by assuring continued efforts to maintain law and order while fostering inclusive development in the region.