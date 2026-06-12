Over 1.07 lakh girls vaccinated under Assam’s HPV drive, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 12 said that the state’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme is making steady progress, with more than 1.07 lakh girls already vaccinated as part of the initiative aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the daughters of Assam deserve the opportunity to pursue their dreams without barriers, including preventable diseases.

Highlighting the government's commitment to women's health, Sarma stated that the HPV vaccination programme is a significant step towards ensuring a healthier future for young girls and achieving the vision of a cervical cancer-free Assam.

According to the Chief Minister, the state has set a target of vaccinating 3.27 lakh girl children under the programme, out of which over 1.07 lakh vaccinations have already been completed.

Describing the initiative as a commitment to building a stronger future for girl children, Sarma said the life-saving HPV vaccine will play a crucial role in protecting them from cervical cancer and improving long-term health outcomes across the state.