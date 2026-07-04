Over 12,000 trucks await clearance on Assam–Manipur route amid restricted movement

Thousands of truck drivers, co-drivers and helpers remain stranded along National Highway 37 connecting Assam's Silchar and Manipur's Imphal as prolonged traffic congestion has disrupted the movement of goods vehicles, triggering a humanitarian crisis on the vital transport corridor.

According to reports, more than 5,000 goods-laden trucks have been stranded for the past 10 days along a nearly 15-kilometre stretch between Phulertal and Jirighat in Assam. In addition, over 7,000 trucks are reportedly waiting along the Assam–Manipur border for clearance to proceed towards Imphal.

The congestion has been attributed to restrictions on vehicular movement in Manipur, where only 15 to 20 trucks are being allowed to travel daily from Jiribam to Imphal under police escort. The limited movement has resulted in a massive backlog of vehicles, forcing thousands of truckers to remain stationed on the highway for several days.

The prolonged delay has led to an acute shortage of food, safe drinking water, ration supplies and other essential commodities for stranded drivers, co-drivers and helpers. The absence of sanitation facilities has further compounded the hardship, with many reportedly resorting to open defecation in nearby forest areas, leading to occasional disputes with local residents.

Amid the crisis, the Silchar Truck Drivers' Association has been undertaking relief measures by distributing food supplies and nearly 6,000 litres of safe drinking water every day since July 1. However, the association said its resources are limited and insufficient to meet the needs of the large number of stranded transport workers.

The stranded drivers have alleged that despite the scale of the crisis, neither the Cachar district administration nor the state government has provided adequate assistance. They claimed that essential facilities, including food, safe drinking water and temporary toilet arrangements, remain unavailable at the affected locations.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating situation, office-bearers of the Silchar Truck Drivers' Association have appealed to the government to immediately provide food supplies, safe drinking water, temporary sanitation facilities and other essential services for the stranded drivers, co-drivers and helpers until normal movement of vehicles is restored.