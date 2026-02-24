Over 13,000 Assam artisans benefit from PM Vishwakarma loans, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, February 24, said that 13,655 artisans in the state have received loans amounting to Rs 125.34 crore under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, highlighting the government’s efforts to strengthen traditional livelihoods.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister stated that the scheme is equipping artisans with skill development training, modern toolkits, and institutional credit support to enhance productivity and income.

According to Sarma, as many as 1.18 lakh artisans in Assam have been certified under the scheme so far, while 92,851 beneficiaries have completed training programmes. Additionally, 37,402 toolkits have been distributed to eligible artisans to help upgrade their work practices.

“With 1.18 lakh artisans certified, 37,402 toolkits distributed and Rs 125.34 crore in loans disbursed, Assam’s artisans are gaining robust skilling, modern tools and credit support under PM Vishwakarma. Empowering the Vishwakarmas of today, we are shaping a self-reliant tomorrow,” Sarma said.

Launched on September 17, 2023, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme formally known as the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana has a total financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for the period 2023–24 to 2027–28.

The scheme aims to improve the livelihoods of traditional artisans and craftspeople by upgrading skills, enhancing access to modern tools, and expanding market linkages. It offers end-to-end support across multiple trades and focuses on strengthening both rural and urban artisan ecosystems.

Special emphasis is placed on empowering women and supporting marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, specially abled persons, transgender individuals, and residents of the North Eastern Region, island territories, and hilly areas.

The programme is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

To ensure effective outreach and monitoring, District Project Management Units (DPMUs) have been set up across the country. As of July 2025, 497 DPMUs were operational across 618 districts, facilitating awareness campaigns, coordinating training schedules, and ensuring compliance with scheme guidelines.