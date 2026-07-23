Over 148 relief camps shelter 30000 displaced as Assam battles devastating floods, multi-agency rescue efforts continue

Assam is grappling with one of its most severe flood crises in recent years, with more than nine lakh people across over 1,800 villages in 25 districts affected by the deluge. The disaster has claimed 41 lives so far, while thousands of livestock have also perished, compounding the humanitarian and economic impact across the state.

According to the state government, the unprecedented flooding has been triggered by a combination of upstream cloudbursts and intense localised rainfall, which has been recorded at 436 per cent above normal levels. The exceptionally heavy precipitation has inundated several villages that have not witnessed flooding of such magnitude in recent history.

The Assam government has activated a whole-of-government response to tackle the crisis, with rescue, evacuation and relief operations being carried out in coordination with multiple agencies. Personnel from the Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administrations and other state agencies are conducting round-the-clock rescue missions using helicopters and boats in the worst-affected areas.

To provide shelter to displaced residents, the government has established more than 148 relief camps, where nearly 30,000 people are currently accommodated. Relief teams are simultaneously distributing food, drinking water and other essential supplies to affected families across the flood-hit districts.

Officials said that in the worst-affected districts alone, over 3,00,000 kilograms of rice and other essential relief materials have already been dispatched, with additional consignments being sent as the relief operation continues.

Beyond immediate relief measures, the state government said it is working in coordination with various departments and the Government of India to prepare a comprehensive long-term rehabilitation package aimed at supporting every affected family in rebuilding their lives after the floodwaters recede.

The government also indicated that once the immediate emergency is brought under control, it will initiate structured discussions with neighbouring states to develop a stronger inter-state coordination mechanism. The proposed framework is expected to focus on improving preparedness and mitigating the impact of upstream cloudbursts and similar hydrological disasters in the future.