Over 150 advocates accuse Assam's Dhubri Sub-Registrar of corruption, seek CM Himanta Sarma's intervention

More than 150 advocates and concerned citizens in Assam's Dhubri district on August 3 submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner alleging corruption, harassment and administrative misconduct at the office of the Marriage Officer-cum-Senior Sub-Registrar, and sought the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The complaint names Senior Sub-Registrar Priyanka Talukdar, ARS, alleging widespread harassment, administrative delays and routine demands for illegal gratification from citizens seeking services such as marriage registration, property registration and power of attorney documentation.

According to the memorandum, an unofficial rate system has allegedly been established through an attached Mohri (legal scribe). The signatories claimed that ₹1,000 is allegedly demanded for every marriage registration, while registration of land sale, gift and mortgage deeds reportedly involves illegal payments ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the nature and value of the property.

Advocate Jamsher Talukdar alleged that applicants who refuse or are unable to pay the demanded amounts face unexplained procedural hurdles, newly introduced office rules and contradictory requirements that delay the registration process.

The advocates further alleged that lawyers and members of the public are routinely subjected to rude behaviour, intimidation and humiliation without lawful justification.

Describing the alleged conduct as a serious abuse of public office that undermines transparency and the rule of law, the signatories urged the District Commissioner and the Chief Minister to order an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the functioning of the Dhubri Sub-Registrar's office and initiate appropriate departmental, disciplinary and legal action against those found responsible.

The District Commissioner assured the delegation that a formal inquiry into the allegations would be conducted.