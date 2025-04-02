The Assam State Election Commission has officially announced the General Election schedule for Panchayats across 27 districts in the state. The elections will be conducted in two phases, with polling scheduled for May 2 and May 7, and the counting of votes set for May 11.

Key Election Dates and Schedule:



The notification for elections will be issued on April 3, following which nominations can be filed until April 11 (11:00 AM - 3:00 PM). The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 12, with the final list of valid candidates published on the same day. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 17 (by 3:00 PM), and the final list of contesting candidates will be released soon after.

Polling will be held from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on the scheduled dates, with re-polling, if necessary, on May 4 (Phase 1) and May 9 (Phase 2).

Districts Participating in Each Phase

The elections will cover a total of 27 districts, divided into two phases:

Phase 1 (May 2): Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribumi.

Phase 2 (May 7): Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, Darrang.

Voter & Polling Station Statistics

The total electorate for the 2025 elections stands at 1,80,36,682, marking a 13.27% increase from 2018. Of these:

Male voters: 90,71,264

Female voters: 89,65,010

Others: 408

To accommodate the increased voter base, 25,007 polling stations will be set up across the state, reflecting a 6% rise from the 23,505 polling stations in 2018. The Election Commission will continue voter roll updates for new electors as per the eligibility cut-off date of January 1, 2025.

Voter Identification Guidelines

While the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) remains the primary identification document, voters can also use alternative documents, including:

Aadhaar Card

MNREGA Job Card

Bank/Post Office Passbook with Photo

Health Insurance Smart Card (Ministry of Labour)

Driving License, PAN Card, Indian Passport

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Pension Documents with Photograph

Government/PSU Service ID Cards

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Effect

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced across all areas where the elections will be held. The Assam State Election Commission will adhere to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines, which include regulations for campaign conduct, public meetings, polling day protocols, and restrictions on government resource usage. Election manifestos must align with constitutional principles and MCC provisions.

Eligibility Criteria for Candidates

Candidates must fulfill the following conditions:

Minimum age: 21 years

Mandatory functional sanitary toilet at residence

No violation of the Child Marriage Act, 2006 (self/spouse)

Maximum of two living children (exceptions for births before March 19, 2018)

Affidavit declaration of criminal records, assets, and liabilities

Educational Qualifications:

Gaon Panchayat Member: HSLC (Class 10) pass (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates must have studied up to Class 10)

Zilla Parishad & Anchalik Panchayat Member: HSSLC (Class 12) pass (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates must have passed HSLC)

Candidates must not be disqualified under Section 111 of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 (as amended).

The Election Commission has set the following expenditure caps:

Zilla Parishad Member: Rs 10 lakh

Anchalik Panchayat Member: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gaon Panchayat Member: Rs 25,000

According to Chief Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 are anticipated to witness higher voter turnout due to the expanded voter base and additional polling stations. The elections are expected to play a crucial role in shaping local governance and rural development in the state.