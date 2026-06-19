Over 1.85 lakh students secure free UG admissions in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

More than 1.85 lakh undergraduate students in Assam have secured admission without paying any admission fees this academic year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on JUne 19, highlighting the impact of the state's education welfare initiatives.

Sharing the figures on social media, the Chief Minister stated that over 1.85 lakh students have so far benefited from the government's fee-waiver scheme for undergraduate admissions across the state.

Sarma described the achievement as more than just a statistic, calling it a reflection of the extensive reach of Assam's welfare programmes and their role in strengthening the foundations of society through education.

"ZERO admission fees paid by over 1.85 lakh UG students in Assam this year, till now. It's not a mere statistic but a barometer of how wide the coverage of our welfare schemes are and how it's transforming the foundations of our society by ensuring seamless continuity in education," the Chief Minister said.

The fee-waiver initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden on students and their families while encouraging higher education enrolment across Assam. The scheme forms part of the state government's broader efforts to improve access to education and ensure that economic constraints do not become a barrier to academic pursuits.

The development comes as the Assam government continues to focus on educational reforms, student welfare measures and expanding opportunities for higher education across both urban and rural areas of the state.