Over 18.6 lakh Assam farmer families to receive Rs 372.01 crore under PM-Kisan's 23rd instalment

More than 18.60 lakh farmer families in Assam will receive financial assistance amounting to Rs 372.01 crore under the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on June 20.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the funds would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries as part of the Centre's flagship income support programme for farmers.

"Empowering the Annadatta is the cornerstone of a developed India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, an amount of Rs 372.01 crore will be directly transferred to the accounts of 18.60 lakh-plus farmer families in Assam under the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi," Sarma said.

The chief minister described farmers as the backbone of the country's growth and said strengthening their economic security remains a key priority of the government.

The PM-Kisan scheme provides eligible farmer families with financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The latest instalment is expected to benefit lakhs of farming households across Assam, providing support for agricultural activities and rural livelihoods.

Sarma credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expanding welfare initiatives aimed at improving the income and welfare of farmers across the country.

The PM-Kisan scheme, launched in 2019, is one of the Centre's flagship programmes designed to provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers.