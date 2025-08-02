Over 20 lakh Assam farmers get Rs 422 crore under 20th PM-KISAN tranche

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Varanasi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.7 crore farmers across the country through direct benefit transfer.

Joining the national event virtually from Assam’s Dibrugarh, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, hailed the initiative as a transformative milestone in rural India’s development journey. As many as 20.31 lakh farmers from Assam received a financial boost of ₹422.05 crore under the scheme.

"PM Modi’s vision of ‘Krishak Shakti’ is empowering our farmers and strengthening the backbone of the Indian economy," said Sonowal.

The programme in Dibrugarh was held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), jointly organised by Assam Agricultural University and the District Agriculture Department. Sonowal interacted with the farming community and emphasised the government’s commitment to driving agricultural productivity through sustained efforts and policy support.

He highlighted several welfare measures undertaken by the central government over the last 11 years, including PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Ayushman Bharat, Self Help Group (SHG) support for women, and expansive road connectivity projects. Sonowal noted that such interventions have collectively helped 25 crore Indians rise above the poverty line, with PM-KISAN playing a pivotal role by injecting over ₹3.7 lakh crore into farmers’ bank accounts since its inception.

The Dibrugarh event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including MLAs Ponakan Baruah, Binod Hazarika, and Chakradhar Gogoi; ATDC Chairman Rituparna Baruah; APL Chairman Bikul Deka; Deputy Mayor Ujjwal Phukan; DDA Chairman Asim Hazarika; Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tangkeshwar Sonowal; Dibrugarh DC Bikram Kairi; and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pushpanjali Sonowal.

Later in the day, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a state-of-the-art Multi-Utility Complex in Dibrugarh, developed under the City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF) at an investment of ₹38 crore.

The facility boasts 16 modular halls, each catering to diverse community needs—ranging from cultural programmes and educational seminars to administrative meetings. With an overall capacity to host more than 5,000 people, including dedicated halls accommodating up to 350 attendees, the infrastructure is poised to become a cornerstone for regional progress.

“This complex is a reflection of Assam’s rising aspirations. Dibrugarh, with its rich 170-year heritage, now has a modern venue to host national and international-level events,” said Sonowal.

He urged local authorities, institutions, and the public to ensure optimal and continuous utilisation of the complex. Sonowal also underlined the role of civic participation in maintaining the facility's hygiene and functionality.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is evolving into a self-reliant nation. Dibrugarh, too, is growing as a vital engine for the emerging Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” he added.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Cabinet Minister Prashanta Phukan, Guardian Minister Jogen Mohan, MLAs Terash Gowala, Ponakan Baruah, and other senior officials and stakeholders.