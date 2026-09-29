Over 200 participate in GNRC walkathon in Guwahati to mark World Heart Day

More than 200 people, including doctors, healthcare workers, students and members of the local community, participated in a walkathon organised in North Guwahati to mark World Heart Day 2026.

The event was jointly organised by GNRC Medical, North Guwahati, Asian Institute of Nursing Education (AINE) and GNRC Medishop to promote cardiovascular health and raise awareness about heart disease prevention.

National Taekwondo medalist Diganta Bora, along with Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Dr Krishna Chandra Narzary, and HOD/Consultant, CTVS (Paediatrics), Dr Sudeep Dutta Baruah, flagged off the walkathon.

Dr Dutta Baruah delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of community participation in promoting preventive healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Narzary stressed the importance of regular physical activity, a balanced diet, stress management and timely health check-ups in maintaining good heart health.

The walkathon was aimed at encouraging people to adopt healthier lifestyles and increasing awareness about cardiovascular disease and preventive healthcare.

The organisers said the initiative reflects GNRC's continued efforts to promote heart-health awareness and preventive healthcare practices among people across different sections of society.