MARGHERITA: Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) and Assam Tea tribes Women Association(ATTWA) Margherita Branch Committee on Tuesday jointly staged a protest for 2 hours in front of the General Manager office of Margherita Tea Estate regarding various burning issues of Tea Garden workers at Margherita Tea Estate.

Mukundor Gowala, the President in charge and Nuwel Patra, the General Secretary of ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee, Dipika Sona, the President and Priya Tanti, the Vice president of ATTWA Margherita Branch Committee led the Dharna protest for 2 hours where more than 2000 Tea Garden workers of Margherita Tea Estate were present and gave slogans such as ATTSA long live,Tea Workers long live,BJP Government Murdabad, Narendra Modi Murdabad, Himanta Biswa Sarma Murdabad etc.

Pranjal baraik, Central Executive Member of ATTSA and Umesh Jal Assistant Secretary of ATTSA Tinsukia district Committee said that the BJP led government had failed to keep their words which they have said before MP and Assembly Election that after the formation of BJP Government they will pay Rs 351 minimum wages to all tea garden workers of Assam as well as the plantation labour act has not been properly implemented in the tea garden of Margherita Tea Estate as the Labour welfare officers are only for name sake they were never seen doing any welfare activities for Tea garden workers.

Pranjal Baraik said that since Independence Tea Garden workers of Assam are treated as Slaves as no Government have did a single development work in the Tea Garden areas of Assam Congress, AGP, BJP and other Political party of Assam just remember during Election as these political parties Treat Tea Garden workers as vote bank politics.

Pranjal baraik also criticised the BJP Government for forcefully evicting Dolu Tea estate Cachar where more than 5000 Tea Garden workers have turned jobless and for this incident in the upcoming Election BJP led Government has to face the protest of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) all over in Assam. The ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee also handed over a memorandum consisting of 12 charter demands to the General Manager of Margherita Tea Estate and if they fail to fulfil than strong agitational programme will be taken by ATTSA and if untoward incident occurred than Margherita Tea Estate Management, Marc Administration(Civil) and BJP led Assam Government shall be fully responsible for it, said Pranjal Baraik.