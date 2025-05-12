The Guwahati Railway Police seized approximately 22.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis (ganja) during a search operation conducted on the New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Railway Station on May 12.

The search was carried out in Coach No. B4 of Train No. 12423 DN.

Two drug peddlers, identified as Rohit Kumar Mishra and Manish Yadav, both residents of Buxar district, Bihar, were found in possession of 20 packets of the contraband substance.

The police acted swiftly based on intelligence inputs and apprehended the suspects during a routine check.

Officials confirmed that the seized substance is suspected to be cannabis and has been sent for further forensic examination. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.