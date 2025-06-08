The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with three more lives lost in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll for this year to 20, according to the latest bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday, June 8.

Although no rivers are currently flowing above the danger or highest flood levels, the overall humanitarian crisis continues to worsen across the state.

As per ASDMA’s report, floods have impacted 11 districts, namely Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Kamrup, Goalpara, Cachar, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat. A total of 32 revenue circles and 741 villages are submerged, reflecting the widespread nature of the disaster.

The floodwaters have inundated 6,311.16 hectares of cropland, inflicting a heavy blow to the state’s agrarian economy. Additionally, over 1.44 lakh animals have been affected, compounding the distress for rural and farming communities.

To support those displaced, the administration has launched extensive relief operations, setting up 100 relief camps and 30 distribution centres. Currently, 24,908 people have taken shelter in these camps, receiving food, water, and medical support.