Over 2,500 veterans gather in Guwahati for Veterans Swabhiman Rally 2025

The Veterans Swabhiman Rally 2025 brought together more than 2,500 Armed Forces veterans at Narangi Military Station on October 12, marking one of the largest veteran gatherings in the Northeast. The event, organised by Headquarters 51 Sub Area, focused on honouring the courage, sacrifice, and continued service of India’s ex-servicemen and their families.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the rally as the chief guest, commending the veterans for their dedication and the Veer Naris for their strength and resilience. He reaffirmed the nation’s gratitude toward those who have safeguarded India’s sovereignty and security.

During the event, financial assistance was extended to Veer Naris and needy veterans. Mobility aids, including motorised wheelchairs, scooters, and mechanical medical beds, were distributed to support physically challenged ex-servicemen. Welfare stalls were also set up, offering medical consultations, pension guidance, financial counselling, and skill development resources.

Senior defence officials, including Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, GOC 101 Area; Maj Gen A K Sharma, GOC 51 Sub Area; Lt Gen R P Kalita (Retd); and Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd), attended the rally alongside civil dignitaries.

The day-long event highlighted the Indian Army’s ongoing commitment to the welfare of its veterans and their families, fostering a sense of pride and solidarity across the veteran community.