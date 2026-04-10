Over 30 schools in Assam’s Bongaigaon issued show-cause notices over poor HSLC results

The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Bongaigaon District Circle (BDC), has issued show-cause notices to more than 30 schools in the district for recording extremely poor performance in the HSLC Examination 2026.

According to the official notice, the schools registered a pass percentage below 30 per cent, prompting authorities to flag serious concerns over academic standards and institutional performance.

In the notice issued on April 10, the Inspector of Schools stated that such low results are “highly unsatisfactory” and reflect adversely on academic management, supervision, and implementation of teaching practices in the institutions concerned.

The schools have been directed to submit a detailed explanation within seven days, outlining the reasons behind the poor performance. They have also been asked to provide a subject-wise result analysis, identify key problem areas, and submit a comprehensive action plan to improve results in the upcoming academic session.

Additionally, the institutions have been instructed to specify measures for monitoring teachers’ performance and tracking students’ academic progress, particularly focusing on interventions for slow learners.

The notice emphasised that despite repeated academic guidelines and support measures, the expected improvement has not been achieved, indicating lapses in planning, execution, and leadership at the school level.

Authorities have warned that failure to submit a satisfactory response within the stipulated timeframe may lead to disciplinary action as per existing rules.