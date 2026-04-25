Over 300 landslide-prone spots identified in Guwahati ahead of heavy rainfall

Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota on April 25 chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess preparedness measures across departments in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall over April 26 and 27.

The meeting focused on flood management, drainage systems and public safety across Guwahati, with detailed discussions on the progress of desilting operations in major drains and the readiness of pumping systems.

Special attention was given to precautionary measures, including guard wall construction along the Bharalu River and other key drainage channels intersecting National Highways, particularly in areas that witnessed waterlogging during previous rainfall spells.

Officials also reviewed steps taken to cover open manholes and drains and to install barricades at vulnerable points to prevent accidents. Departments were directed to ensure continuous monitoring and securing of high-risk locations.

Presentations were made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam State Disaster Management Authority, and the District Disaster Management Authority, outlining rainfall forecasts and preparedness strategies. The Chief Secretary stressed the need for coordinated action and real-time response among all agencies.

The Guwahati City Traffic Police flagged potential congestion risks during waterlogging, following which alternative traffic management plans were proposed to ensure smooth movement of essential services.

Over 300 landslide-prone locations across the city have been identified and are under close surveillance. Authorities will intensify awareness drives for residents in vulnerable areas.

A comprehensive review was also conducted on major drainage systems, including those linked to Silsaku, Juripar, Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha and Pamohi, as well as the Jorabat–Byrnihat corridor. Key cross-drainage structures along the National Highway particularly between Jalukbari and Gorchuk, near Apollo Excelcare Hospital, and in Maligaon were also assessed.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority have been directed to ensure round-the-clock deployment of personnel and machinery to respond swiftly to any emergency situation.