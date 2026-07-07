Over 3.14 lakh hectares of Assam forest and still under encroachment: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

More than 3.14 lakh hectares of forest land across Assam remain under encroachment, including areas falling within national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, July 7.

Responding to a query raised by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, the minister said that a total of 3,14,139.435 hectares of forest land under eight national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and 281 reserve forests is currently under encroachment.

According to the data placed before the House, 17,421.5 hectares of land within eight national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are under encroachment, while 2,96,717.935 hectares belonging to 281 reserve forests continue to be illegally occupied.

Mallabaruah, however, highlighted the progress made through the state's anti-encroachment drives over the past five years. He said the Assam government has reclaimed 16,937.2466 hectares of encroached land, equivalent to 1,26,605.92 bighas, from national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

Providing a year-wise update, the minister said that during 2025-26, the government cleared 4,688.34 hectares of encroached land from reserve forest areas. He added that a cumulative 5,918.14 hectares of encroached land in eight national parks and wildlife sanctuaries had also been reclaimed during the five-year period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The minister further informed the House that plantation activities have been undertaken in several reclaimed forest areas as part of ecological restoration efforts.

He also referred to the launch of the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' (Birthday Green Pledge Garden) initiative by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The programme encourages citizens to plant a sapling on their birthdays with the objective of promoting environmental conservation and increasing public participation in afforestation efforts.