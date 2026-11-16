Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16 said more than 3.16 lakh hectares of forest land in the state remained under encroachment, while over 18,000 hectares had been cleared in the last five years.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the area reclaimed was almost equivalent to the size of Guwahati, but acknowledged that a substantial amount of encroached forest land remained to be recovered.

"Did you know, over 3.16 lakh hectares of forest land still remain encroached in Assam. In the last 5 years, we have freed up over 18,000 hectares, almost the size of Guwahati but there's a long way to go," Sarma wrote.

He said he had reviewed the government's efforts to reclaim encroached land and reiterated the objective of clearing every inch through what he described as an "uncompromising strategy".

The statement comes days after the Lakhimpur district administration carried out an eviction drive at No. 1 and No. 2 Boginadi Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) areas under the Kadam Revenue Circle on November 13.

The operation cleared around 19 bighas of encroached land reportedly occupied by 132 families comprising 704 people.

According to officials, permanent houses, a mosque and betel nut plantations had come up on the reserved land. Bulldozers were deployed to remove unauthorised structures after eviction notices were issued to the occupants.

The Lakhimpur operation was part of the state's wider anti-encroachment campaign targeting government land and areas reserved for community use. The district administration had also planned eviction exercises at other locations, including Koilamari and Borbil.

The Chief Minister's latest statement underscores the scale of the remaining forest-land encroachment challenge even as the government continues eviction operations across the state.