The LXL Foundation held the 7th edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) in over 3,200 schools in Northeast, marking it as the country’s largest children's film festival.

The festival witnessed the participation from over 85,000 students across more than 3,200 schools in the region, aiming to transform education by bringing global cinema into Indian classrooms.

Overall, SCIFF saw the participation of over 8 million students from more than 30,000 schools, including over 25,000 government schools.

This year, the event brought together more than 80 films in over 15 languages from more than 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security. The films were curated to address contemporary issues faced by students, making the festival a crucial platform for learning and growth.

Syed Sultan Ahmed, the festival director said, “The overwhelming turnout and appreciation for SCIFF 2024 is a testament to the growing significance of initiatives similar to ours in the educational landscape. As the festival gains momentum year after year, it's clear that incorporating film into the curriculum is no longer a luxury - it’s a need”.

He further added, “The impact we've seen, from the student engagement and support from educators, underscores the immense potential of film pedagogy in fostering emotional and intellectual growth. With this year’s festival reaching millions across 30,000 schools, we are creating a scalable, transformative impact in how India approaches education.”

The MAKE competition is another highlight of SCIFF 2024 which has been recognised as the world’s largest student filmmaking contest, offering a global platform for young filmmakers. This year, the festival was further supported by the state governments of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Assam, enhancing its impact.

Films focusing on the 'Human Security for All' (HS4A) theme are showcased annually.

Aya Al-Blouchi, Ajyal Film Festival Programmer - Qatar; Pauline Mazenod, Head of Film Acquisitions - France; Dhimant Vyas, Animator and Professor at Industrial Design Centre, IIT Powai, Mumbai; Isabelle Morin, Author, Scenarist, and Composer; Nina Sabnani, Animator and Educator; Sayani Gupta, Indian Actress; and Pinkey Singh, Principal, Royale Concorde International attended the event.