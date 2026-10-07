Over 35 Assam Police officers transferred in major reshuffle

More than 35 Assam Police officers of various ranks, including deputy commissioners of police and battalion commandants, have been transferred in a major reshuffle, according to a notification issued by the state government.

Among the key changes, Mahato Amitkumar Sidhiprasad has been appointed Senior SP (Security-I) to the Chief Minister, replacing Utpal Bayan.

Bayan will take over as DCP (Border), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, replacing Mahato.

The notification also said Nirmal Baishya, Commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion at Siloni, has been transferred as Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Guwahati.

Ananda Tokbi, Commandant of the 6th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Operations and Law and Order), Sadiya, will replace Baishya as Commandant of the 23rd APBn.

Geetanjali Doley, Commandant of the 15th APBn, Sribhumi, has been appointed DCP (Protocol), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, replacing Iftakhar Ali.

Ali has been transferred as SSP (FRRO), Barpeta.

In another change, Deborshi Choudhury, Additional SP (HQ), Biswanath, has been appointed Commandant of the 15th APBn.

Amit Raj Choudhury, ASP (HQ), Bajali, will replace him as Additional SP (HQ), Biswanath.

Meanwhile, Bhargav Sanjeevan Goswami, who has returned from central deputation, has been posted as ASP (HQ), Kokrajhar.

The notification, issued on Tuesday, contains transfers and postings of officers across different units and districts of the Assam Police.