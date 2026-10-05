Over 3500 join Sekhon IAF Marathon in Guwahati to promote fitness and national service

More than 3,500 runners, including air warriors, veterans, their families and citizens from across the Northeast, participated in the second edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026 (SIM-26) in Guwahati on October 4, bringing together participants across age groups in an event aimed at promoting fitness and commemorating the legacy of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

The marathon featured three race categories — 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km — and drew participation from running enthusiasts and members of the wider community. The event was organised as part of the Indian Air Force's efforts to promote a culture of fitness and healthy living while strengthening its engagement with people in the Northeastern region.

Air Marshal IS Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, flagged off the marathon in Guwahati.

The event began with a Zumba warm-up session, followed by performances by the Indian Air Force Band and a synchronised display by the Air Warrior Drill Team.

The marathon commemorated the service and sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only member of the Indian Air Force to have been awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Sekhon displayed exceptional courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Guwahati edition of SIM-26 marked the second edition of the marathon and its presence in the Northeastern region. The event brought civilians, serving air warriors and veterans together on a common platform, with participants engaging in the sporting event while highlighting values associated with military service, including discipline, determination, teamwork and commitment to the nation.

The participation of more than 3,500 runners across the three categories also reflected the broad community participation that the event sought to encourage, with people from different age groups taking part in the marathon.

The event further provided an opportunity to highlight the connection between the Indian Air Force and the people of the Northeast through a public sporting event centred on fitness and the legacy of one of the country's most decorated air warriors.