Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government rewarded more than 3.60 lakh meritorious students with bicycles, scooters, fee waivers and cash rewards in 2023-24.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister stated the development as “A look at how Assam is rewarding meritocracy.”

CM Himanta informed that a total of 3,69,454 students were given bicycles, facilitating easier access to education and enhancing mobility.

Additionally, he informed that under the 'Arohan' initiative, 9,700 students received valuable mentorship, fostering academic growth.

Furthermore, the Assam CM highlighted the state government's commitment to academic excellence. He stated that 27,183 meritorious students got cash rewards of Rs 15,000 under the Anundoram Borooah Award scheme.

Moreover, the Assam government also presented fee waivers to 17,19,306 students, in an attempt to ease financial burdens.

In a bid to further facilitate student mobility, 35,770 students were provided with scooters, enabling easy travel to educational institutions.

CM Himanta wrote on X, “3,69,454 students got bicycles in 2023-24 ; 9700 mentees mentored under Arohan ; 27,183 students got cash reward of ₹15,000 under Anundoram Borooah Award ; 17,19,306 students got fee waivers ; 35,770 students have got scooters.”