Over 36,000 declared foreigners in Assam since 2021, only 196 repatriated: Atul Bora

More than 36,000 people have been declared foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam since 2021, but only 196 have been repatriated to Bangladesh during the period, the Assam Assembly was informed on July 8.

Replying in writing to a question raised by Congress MLA Mohibur Rohman, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said 36,358 people were declared foreigners by FTs between 2021 and May 2026. Of these, 196 have been repatriated to Bangladesh.

Bora provided a year-wise breakup, stating that 7,151 people were declared foreigners in 2021, 9,028 in 2022, 6,859 in 2023, 6,178 in 2024, 5,106 in 2025, and 2,036 so far in 2026.

Under the legal framework in Assam, only the Foreigners Tribunals are authorised to determine whether a person is a foreigner. Those aggrieved by an FT order may challenge the decision before higher courts.

The minister's reply comes against the backdrop of the Assam Accord, which mandates the detection and deletion from electoral rolls of foreigners who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971, followed by steps for their deportation.

The issue also triggered heated exchanges in the Assembly after Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi sought the exact number of illegal foreigners currently residing in Assam. Bora responded that the government did not have the data available for presentation in the House. Dissatisfied with the reply, Gogoi questioned why the Assembly should accept the minister's statements in the absence of such information.