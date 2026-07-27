Over 4 lakh hit as Assam's Sivasagar battles worst floods in years; 31 dead, relief operations intensify

More than 4.03 lakh people across 385 villages have been affected by devastating floods in Assam's Sivasagar district between July 18 and July 26, making it one of the worst flood disasters the district has witnessed in recent years.

According to the district administration's latest cumulative flood report, 4,03,134 people have been impacted by the deluge, while 31 people have lost their lives and three others remain missing.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing on a war footing, with the district administration, disaster response agencies and volunteers working round the clock to reach stranded residents.

So far, 20,520 people have been evacuated to relief camps and safer locations. Rescue efforts have been supported by 121 boats, 43 medical teams, and five helicopter sorties deployed for evacuation, relief distribution, medical assistance and aerial surveillance.

The floods have also inflicted severe damage on agriculture and infrastructure. Nearly 28,000 hectares of farmland have been submerged, while over 1.41 lakh livestock, including cattle, goats and poultry, have been affected.

Public infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, with 215 roads, 350 schools, 101 power installations, 462 public water supply schemes, and 19 embankments affected. In addition, 36 Anganwadi centres, four ICDS projects, one community hall, nine fishery centres, and 13 AYUSH centres have also been damaged.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav has been monitoring rescue and relief operations and interacting with affected families. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said all departments were working in close coordination to ensure uninterrupted rescue efforts, timely distribution of relief materials and speedy rehabilitation of those affected.