Over 40 arrested in Assam as international poaching nexus busted under ‘Operation Falcon’

In a major breakthrough against rhino poaching, Assam authorities have arrested over 40 people, including several with alleged links to international crime syndicates, under the ongoing ‘Operation Falcon’.

The crackdown, launched last year, targets both domestic and cross-border networks involved in the killing of rhinos for their horns.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the drive uses “all available resources, from on-ground surveillance to advanced digital intelligence,” to track and apprehend suspects. “Operation Falcon — breaking the back of poaching and illegal animal trade,” he posted on social media, highlighting the collaborative effort between the Assam Police and the state forest department.



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The operation, initiated in 2024 after a spurt in rhino killings, has disrupted major interstate and international trafficking routes, some linked to illegal trade through Myanmar. So far, 42 arrests have been made across several districts, including Biswanath, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, and Cachar.

Authorities believe the crackdown will significantly reduce poaching in the state. Rhino horns, often targeted for their perceived medicinal or healing properties despite lacking scientific backing, have long fuelled illegal wildlife trade networks.

“Operation Falcon will continue until we eliminate poaching from Assam,” the chief minister asserted.