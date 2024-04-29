A fire broke out in Borlengri, Karbi Anglong, along the Assam-Nagaland border, destroying 46 thatch houses on April 28. The incident occurred around 1 pm and quickly spread from one house to others.

West fire station Dimapur and Central fire station responded with two fire tenders each. Due to the flimsy nature of the houses, about 40 were engulfed before the fire was controlled by 3 pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown, though a power cut in the area at the time raised suspicions of a short-circuit fuse. Despite firefighters' efforts, nothing could be salvaged from the homes.

No casualties were reported, but the extent of property damage is still being assessed.