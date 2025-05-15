In a significant administrative move to bolster grassroots governance and enhance public service delivery, the Assam government has announced that ten additional co-districts will be operational from August 15, 2025. The expansion will augment the existing 39 functional co-districts, taking the total to 49 across the state.

The development was formalized through a notification (No. 375037/496) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), which stated that the decision was taken “as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam” and “in the interest of public service.” The notification referenced the earlier directive (No. 458512/76, dated September 28, 2024), which had facilitated the rollout of the initial 39 co-districts.

The co-district governance model—introduced in 2024—aims to decentralize administration, foster greater synergy between civil and police wings, and ensure faster, more localized service delivery. The addition of 10 new units marks a continuation of this policy initiative.

In line with the administrative restructuring, the Assam Police has also undergone a significant reshuffle. Numerous officers from the Assam Police Service (APS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) cadres have been transferred and posted as Co-District Superintendents of Police (SPs) in both newly designated and existing co-districts.

Among notable transfers:

Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), formerly Addl. SP (HQ), Majuli, has been appointed Co-District SP, Kaliabor (Nagaon).

Anirban Sarma, APS (DR-2013), previously Addl. DCP (Border), Guwahati, now takes charge as Co-District SP, Patharkandi (Sribhumi).

Moitrayee Deka, APS (DR-2015), Addl. DCP (West), Guwahati, has been posted as Co-District SP, Jalukbari, Guwahati Commissionerate.

IPS officers like Desai Tushar Uttam (RR-2021), Tarun Goyal (RR-2022), and Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore (RR-2022) have been appointed as In-Charge Co-District SPs in Nazira (Sivasagar), Titabor (Jorhat), and Margherita (Tinsukia) respectively.

A total of over 40 officers have been repositioned, with 30+ APS officers from DR-2022 and beyond given In-Charge Co-District SP responsibilities in areas such as Golakganj, Bilasipara, Doomdooma, Sadiya, and Duliajan, among others. This reflects a generational transition within the police hierarchy as part of the co-district expansion strategy.