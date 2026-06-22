Over 40 tea garden workers injured in bus accident in Assam's Udharbond

More than 40 tea garden workers were injured in a major road accident in the Borsinga area of Udharbond in Assam's Cachar district on the afternoon of June 22.

According to reports, the workers were travelling in a passenger bus from Larzsing Tea Estate to Palorbond when the vehicle reportedly lost control and met with an accident near Borsinga. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. With their assistance, the injured workers were rescued and shifted to Udharbond Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing medical care.

On receiving information, personnel from Udharbond Police Station reached the accident site, assisted in the rescue operation and brought the situation under control. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

The incident has triggered concern among residents of the area, with authorities closely monitoring the condition of the injured workers.