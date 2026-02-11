Over 4,300 voters deleted from final electoral roll in Assam CM’s Jalukbari seat

More than 4,300 voters have been deleted from the final electoral roll of Jalukbari, the constituency represented by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following the Special Revision of electoral rolls, officials said on February 10.

According to figures released after the revision, Jalukbari recorded a deletion of 4,310 voters, amounting to a decline of 2.05 per cent compared to the draft roll published on December 27 last year. The constituency now has 2,10,624 electors, down from 2,14,934 in the draft list.

The final electoral roll shows 1,08,654 male voters and 97,653 female voters, along with seven third-gender electors. Officials said the draft roll had included the names of 2,754 men, 1,555 women and one third-gender voter who were subsequently deleted during the revision process.

Across Assam, the final voter list for poll-bound constituencies was published with 2,49,58,139 electors, marking an overall decline of 0.97 per cent compared to the draft rolls. In Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes Jalukbari, Dispur, Dimoria and New Guwahati seats, a total of 25,932 voters were deleted from the final rolls.

Kamrup Metropolitan district currently has 10,49,644 voters, compared to 10,75,576 in the draft roll, reflecting a reduction of 25,932 voters or 2.41 per cent, officials said.

Sarma, the second BJP chief minister of Assam, has represented Jalukbari for five consecutive terms since 2001. He first won the seat as a Congress candidate after defeating AGP’s Bhrigu Kumar Phukan and later served three terms representing the grand old party. In 2016 and 2021, he retained the seat on a BJP ticket.

Officials said voters whose names have been deleted can appeal to the district magistrate within 15 days, while a second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days. The Assam Assembly elections for all 126 constituencies are scheduled to be held in March–April this year.

The upcoming polls will be the first Assembly elections in the state after the delimitation exercise carried out in 2023.