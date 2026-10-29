More than 560 people have been arrested in the latest crackdown against child marriage across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 29, asserting that the operation would continue until the social practice is completely eradicated from the state.

“As of now, 565 arrested and 481 cases registered. The crackdown continues until child marriage is eradicated from Assam,” Sarma said in a social media post, adding that the operation would not stop despite opposition from those accused.

The latest arrests come amid the state government's sustained campaign against child marriage over the past few years.

Sarma had earlier said that more than 12,000 cases had been registered and over 11,000 people arrested during the campaign, which he claimed had resulted in an 81 per cent decline in child marriages across 20 districts.

The Chief Minister had also announced that Assam would be completely free of child marriage by 2026.

The state government has continued to pursue enforcement measures against the practice as part of its efforts to curb child marriage and protect minors.