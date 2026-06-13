Over 60 Greater Hog Badgers recorded in Assam's Kaziranga in first scientific assessment

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has highlighted a significant conservation milestone from Kaziranga National Park, announcing that the elusive Greater Hog Badger is thriving in the park.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Minister stated that the first-ever scientific assessment using camera-trap bycatch data has recorded more than 60 Greater Hog Badgers, locally known as Mati Gahori (Maati Gahori), within Kaziranga.

The healthy presence of the nocturnal burrowing mammal across diverse habitats of the national park reflects the strength and resilience of Kaziranga's ecosystem. Conservationists believe that the findings indicate a well-balanced habitat capable of supporting a wide range of wildlife species beyond the park's iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

The Chief Minister noted that every species, whether large or small, plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. The assessment is expected to contribute valuable scientific data for future wildlife conservation and habitat management efforts in Kaziranga.

The Greater Hog Badger is known for its secretive nature and nocturnal behaviour, making sightings rare. The latest findings underscore the importance of continued conservation initiatives in preserving the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park.