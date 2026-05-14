Over 60 per cent of Assam investment proposals in advanced stages: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 14 said more than 60 per cent of the investment proposals announced during Advantage Assam 2.0 had reached advanced stages of implementation, with several projects already becoming operational.

Reviewing the progress of key development projects across sectors, Sarma said the state government was closely monitoring the execution of proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore that were committed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit held in February 2025.

“Today, I examined the status of these projects and I’m happy to report that over 60% of investment commitments are in advanced stages of implementation, with some already operationalised,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

The review meeting focused on accelerating industrial growth, infrastructure expansion and energy security in the state. Sarma directed officials to speed up pending processes and said he would personally engage with industrial groups and stakeholders over the coming months to ensure the proposals translate into actual investments on the ground.

“Once completed, these projects will be game changers for Assam,” he added.

The chief minister also assessed the state’s preparedness to meet rising electricity demand during the summer season. Assam recorded a peak power demand of 2,950 MW last year, while demand this year is projected to touch around 3,100 MW.

“We are adequately prepared to meet this demand,” Sarma said, adding that the state’s three power distribution companies had been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply and maintain compliance standards.

Officials also briefed the chief minister on the progress of ongoing thermal, solar and pumped storage power projects aimed at strengthening Assam’s long-term energy capacity. The government has been pushing to keep the state power surplus in the coming years as industrial and domestic consumption rise.

Sarma further reviewed the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor project, a major infrastructure initiative linked to the Kamakhya Temple. He said most legal hurdles connected to the project had now been resolved and work was expected to gather pace shortly.

“Our aim is to offer an excellent experience to all the pilgrims who are visiting Maa Kamakhya Mandir,” he said.