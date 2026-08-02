Over 60,000 people still affected by floods in Assam's Sivasagar as families remain displaced

Hundreds of residents from the Nimaijan and Betbari areas of Assam's Sivasagar district have moved to safer locations as floodwaters continue to inundate their homes, forcing families to remain displaced.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 60,000 people across 160 villages in Sivasagar district are still affected by the ongoing floods.

The floods have claimed 82 lives across Assam so far, including 42 deaths in Sivasagar district, making it the worst-hit district in the state.

Residents of the Nimaijan area said floodwaters have caused extensive damage to homes, household belongings and other property, leaving many families struggling to recover even as water levels gradually recede.