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Over 60,000 people still affected by floods in Assam's Sivasagar as families remain displaced

Over 60,000 people still affected by floods in Assam's Sivasagar as families remain displaced

Hundreds from Nimaijan and Betbari in Sivasagar have moved to safer places as floodwaters continue to inundate homes. Nearly 60,000 people across 160 villages remain affected, with Sivasagar the state's worst-hit district.

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Over 60,000 people still affected by floods in Assam's Sivasagar as families remain displaced
Story highlights
  • Residents from Nimaijan and Betbari shifted after floodwaters entered homes
  • ASDMA said 160 villages in Sivasagar remain affected by flooding
  • Statewide flood deaths reached 82 with 42 reported in Sivasagar

Hundreds of residents from the Nimaijan and Betbari areas of Assam's Sivasagar district have moved to safer locations as floodwaters continue to inundate their homes, forcing families to remain displaced.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 60,000 people across 160 villages in Sivasagar district are still affected by the ongoing floods.

The floods have claimed 82 lives across Assam so far, including 42 deaths in Sivasagar district, making it the worst-hit district in the state.

Residents of the Nimaijan area said floodwaters have caused extensive damage to homes, household belongings and other property, leaving many families struggling to recover even as water levels gradually recede.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Aug 02, 2026
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