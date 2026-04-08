Over 7 lakh voters set to vote as Assam's Kokrajhar completes polling preparations

The district administration in Kokrajhar has completed all preparations for the Assam Assembly elections, with polling set to begin at 7:00 AM on April 9.

Voting will be held across five constituencies, Gossaigaon, Dotoma, Kokrajhar, Baokhungri and Parbatjhora with a total of 7,08,805 eligible voters. This includes 3,55,149 male voters, 3,53,649 female voters, and 7 third-gender voters.



The administration has set up 944 polling stations across the district, including 52 all-women polling stations and 5 model polling stations to encourage inclusive and voter-friendly participation.



To ensure smooth conduct of the elections, 4,172 polling personnel have been deployed. This includes 1,043 First Polling Officers, 1,043 Second Polling Officers, and 1,043 Third Polling Officers.



District Election Officer and District Commissioner P. Uday Praveen said all arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling. Security has been tightened with the deployment of 33 companies of forces and around 4,000 personnel across the district.



As a precautionary measure, the India–Bhutan border has been sealed for the public. The administration has urged voters to actively participate in the democratic process and cast their votes peacefully.