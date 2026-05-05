Over 7000 voters in Assam’s Dhubri district opt for NOTA in Assembly polls

More than 7,000 voters in Assam’s Dhubri district chose the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option during the 2026 Assembly elections, reflecting a notable expression of dissatisfaction with the contesting candidates across five constituencies.

According to election figures, a total of 7,739 voters pressed the NOTA button on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the district, which recorded a voter turnout of 95.21 per cent among its 12,20,384 registered electors.

Constituency-wise data showed that Birsing Jarua recorded the highest number of NOTA votes at 2,225, followed by Gauripur with 1,845, Dhubri with 1,386, Bilasipara with 1,163, and Golakganj with 1,120 votes.

The NOTA provision, introduced following a Supreme Court directive in 2013, was first implemented in a General Election in 2014. The mechanism enables voters to participate in the electoral process without endorsing any candidate contesting the election. India became the 14th country globally to adopt the system.

The option has remained in use in Assam since the 2016 Assembly elections and continues to be viewed by a section of voters as a means of registering dissent within the democratic framework.

Several voters in the district cited dissatisfaction with the backgrounds of candidates and unmet public expectations as reasons for choosing NOTA. Some electors said they were unwilling to support candidates allegedly linked to criminal activities, while others expressed disappointment over what they described as unfulfilled electoral promises.

Residents stated that many elected representatives fail to address public concerns after securing victory, leading to growing political disillusionment among sections of the electorate.

Although NOTA votes do not alter the outcome of an election and the candidate securing the highest number of valid votes is still declared the winner, political observers noted that the growing use of the option reflects a significant level of voter dissatisfaction that parties may find difficult to ignore in future elections.