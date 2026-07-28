Over 71,000 housed in relief camps as Assam flood situation eases: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 said the state's flood relief operations have been expanded to reach more affected people and areas, with more than 71,000 people currently taking shelter in relief camps across the state.

According to the latest flood update shared by the chief minister, 215 relief camps are housing 71,223 people, while 1,690 relief distribution centres are operating to provide assistance to those affected.

The flood situation has impacted 25 districts, 77 revenue circles and 2,157 villages, affecting over 11.44 lakh people. A total of 68 flood-related deaths have been reported so far, while eight people remain missing. Authorities have also recorded damage to 1,180 houses, with another 9,926 partially damaged. Nearly 29,983 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Sivasagar has shown signs of improvement. Sharing a district-wise update, Sarma said water levels in major rivers continue to recede, indicating a gradual easing of the flood situation.

Official data from the Water Resources Department showed that Sivasagar received 22.89 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Water levels at major gauge stations, including Desangmukh, Joonsan, Demow and Dikhow, remained below their respective danger levels and were recorded as falling at 8 am on July 28.