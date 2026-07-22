Over 7.27 lakh affected, 401 houses destroyed as Assam battles devastating floods

The flood situation in Assam continue to remain critical on Wednesday, July 22 with the disaster affecting more than 7.27 lakh people across 25 districts, according to the latest flood update released by the state government.

The official data, covering the period from April 29 to July 21, 2026, shows that floodwaters have impacted 25 districts, including Goalpara, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Biswanath, Charaideo, Nalbari, Bajali, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Sivasagar, Darrang, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), besides Hojai.

A total of 74 revenue circles and 1,700 villages remain affected, while the number of people impacted has risen to 7,27,506.

Relief operations are underway across the state, with authorities operating 95 relief camps sheltering 18,574 inmates. In addition, 469 relief distribution centres have been set up to provide food, drinking water and other essential supplies to affected residents.

The flood-related death toll has reached 31. Sivasagar has recorded the highest number of fatalities with 14 deaths, followed by Charaideo (6), Dhemaji (2), Sonitpur (1), Jorhat (5), Karbi Anglong (1) and Golaghat (2). Separately, one person lost their life due to urban flooding in Kamrup (Metro).

The authorities also reported that three people remain missing, including one each from Dhemaji, Charaideo and Karbi Anglong districts.

The floods have caused extensive damage to residential properties, with 401 houses fully destroyed and another 1,848 partially damaged.

The impact has also extended to livestock, with 185 animals reported washed away or dead, comprising 119 large animals, 31 small animals and 35 poultry birds.

State agencies continue rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts as floodwaters persist across several parts of Assam, with authorities closely monitoring the evolving situation.