An estimated 8.47 per cent electorate exercised their franchise in the first phase of panchayat polls in Assam during the initial two hours of polling on Friday, officials said.

Voting began at 7:30 am and will continue till 4.30 pm in 14 districts of the state, and there was no report of any untoward incident so far, they said.

The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Over 1.20 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and security forces are stationed at each polling booth.

Polling in the first phase is being held in the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi. (PTI)