Over 82,700 hectares of Assam land under occupation by neighbouring states: Minister

Nearly 83,000 hectares of land claimed by Assam are currently under the occupation of four neighbouring states, the Assam Assembly was informed on July 8.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said that 82,751.86 hectares of land across 18 districts of Assam are presently under the control of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

According to the minister, Nagaland accounts for the largest share of the disputed land, with 59,490.21 hectares under its occupation. Arunachal Pradesh is occupying 16,144.01 hectares, followed by Mizoram with 3,675.78 hectares. Meghalaya accounts for 3,441.86 hectares, the smallest among the four neighbouring states.

The affected districts are Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Goalpara, Cachar, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, South Salmara-Mankachar, West Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi and Sribhumi.

Bora told the House that the state government has continued efforts to resolve the long-standing inter-state boundary disputes through negotiations.

"The Assam government has progressed to settle these border disputes with the neighbouring states through dialogues," he said.

The minister added that Assam has already signed bilateral agreements with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh "as per instructions of the Union Home Ministry" as part of the process to resolve the border issues.