The development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs) in the country, including those in North Eastern (NE) States and border areas, is an ongoing process, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari stated.

Projects are prioritised based on traffic density, inter-se priorities, and alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), he told the Lok Sabha.

There are currently 16 National Highways in the border areas of NE States, connecting with China, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Gadkari revealed that over the last five years, a total of 468 developmental works have been carried out on NHs in the North Eastern States, covering 9,337 km, at a total cost of Rs 1,51,246 crore.

Of these, 232 projects have been completed, with the remaining 236 set for completion by 2028.