Over a month after Assam floods, nine Jorhat families still living in relief camp

More than a month after devastating floods hit parts of Assam, nine families from Majiya Bheti in Jorhat continue to live in a roadside relief camp, unable to return home.

The families have been staying at the camp since July 19, when the flood situation in the area worsened. Although floodwaters have receded from several surrounding areas and many affected residents have returned home, these families remain displaced.

Residents said the floods severely damaged their homes, agricultural land, livestock and belongings, leaving them struggling to rebuild their lives.

Rekha Dorobdhora, a resident of No. 2 Majiya Bheti, said the families are facing difficulties meeting basic needs at the relief camp. She said their traditional sources of food, including locally available fruits, vegetables and leafy greens, have been disrupted, while several livestock have also died.

She also raised concerns about the condition of the temporary tin-roofed shelters, saying heavy rain and storms have made them unsafe, particularly for children.

The floods have also disrupted the education of children from the affected families. Damaged roads are making their journey to school difficult, with children reportedly having to walk long distances before finding transport.

Another resident, Dharmendra Gogoi, said the floods destroyed agricultural land and crops on which families depended for their livelihoods. He said farmers had already invested significant time and money in their crops when the floodwaters destroyed them.

Gogoi said several pigs and goats also died and expressed concern that the agricultural season could effectively be lost. He appealed to the government to provide seeds, fertilisers, tractors and other agricultural equipment to help affected farmers restore their livelihoods.

He also said damaged embankments had not been fully repaired, raising concerns that further rainfall could cause fresh flooding. Some families are also unable to return home as water remains in their yards and reptiles and other creatures have reportedly entered houses.

The situation comes as Assam continues to recover from one of its most severe flood episodes this year. According to recent Assam State Disaster Management Authority figures cited in the report, the state's flood-related death toll has reached 105, while thousands of people continue to be affected across several districts.

Floods have also damaged roads, bridges, embankments and agricultural land across the state, with official figures showing more than 3,200 hectares of crop area damaged.

Relief and rescue operations were carried out extensively during the peak of the floods, including rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Jorhat.

However, for the nine families at Majiya Bheti, the crisis continues even after the floodwaters have receded. With damaged homes, lost livestock, destroyed crops and uncertain livelihoods, the families are seeking sustained assistance to rebuild their lives.