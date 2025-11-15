Over Rs 600 lakh in unclaimed assets settled in Assam during DEA fund camps

More than Rs 600 lakh in unclaimed assets belonging to over 500 depositors have been successfully settled across Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts in Assam, officials said, as part of the nationwide ‘Your Money, Your Rights’ campaign.

The campaign, organised through Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund district-level awareness and assistance camps, will continue across the state till December 31 to promote financial literacy and help citizens claim unclaimed deposits, insurance benefits, and mutual fund investments.

In the fourth phase held on Friday, Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts hosted special camps aimed at spreading financial awareness and assisting depositors. In Kamrup Metropolitan, the camp was organised by the Lead Bank, UCO Bank, under the guidance of the district collector and the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Assam. In Kamrup district, the event was conducted under the aegis of Yuva Vikash Kendra, Amingaon.

Assistance counters were set up to guide citizens through the process of claiming unclaimed deposits, insurance payouts, and mutual fund returns. Participating banks and financial institutions provided verification and KYC support to ensure smooth settlement.

The camps resulted in a total settlement of Rs 511.05 lakh for 327 depositors in Kamrup Metropolitan and Rs 89.59 lakh across 177 accounts in Kamrup, the officials confirmed.

Officials said the initiative not only helps depositors reclaim their assets but also raises awareness about their financial rights and the importance of maintaining up-to-date banking records.