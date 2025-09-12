Over Rs 8 cr tax evasion unearthed at NHPC dam site on Assam-Arunachal border

A major tax evasion case has surfaced in Assam, where the state GST department uncovered irregularities involving a company constructing the concrete gravity dam of NHPC’s 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project at Gerukamukh, on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Officials confirmed that Rs 8.2 crore was recovered during a raid this week, with the figure expected to rise as the operation continues.

Superintendent of state tax, Monuj Kumar Dowari, who led the 10-member enforcement team, said, “A significant tax evasion case involving M/s BGS SGS SOMA Joint Venture, the company engaged in the construction of the Concrete Gravity Dam at Gerukamukh under NHPC, has been uncovered.”

The raid, launched on Tuesday, focused on tracing irregularities in tax filings and transactions. According to Dowari, “The swift action resulted in an on-the-spot recovery of Rs 8.2 crore, marking one of the department's most successful enforcement drives in recent months, and underscoring its strengthened focus on data-driven tax compliance.”

The Subansiri project, one of the largest hydroelectric ventures in the northeast, has faced multiple delays over the years. The discovery of large-scale tax evasion in its construction has now added another layer of scrutiny to the high-profile project. (With inputs from PTI)