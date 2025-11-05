Over two lakh people to sing Bhupen Hazarika’s song in statewide tribute: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 5 led the state in paying tribute to legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary, announcing large-scale events to commemorate the “Bard of Brahmaputra.”

Highlighting the scale of the observance, Sarma said that over two lakh people across Assam would sing Hazarika’s iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” while forming a human chain to celebrate his message of humanity. “We have organised special programmes in 35 districts and 27 sub-districts. Nearly 5,000 students, youths and residents will perform the song in each district,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Sarma added that the state would appeal to the United Nations to recognise “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” as a “song of humanity.”

The government has also rolled out a series of initiatives to honour Hazarika during his birth centenary year. Sarma announced plans to erect a 100-foot statue of the music legend near the Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya bridge) and dedicate one road in each district to his name.

“The process has already started. We began the birth centenary celebrations earlier this year, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The closing ceremony will be held at Bharat Mandapam,” Sarma said. He also noted that a Swahid Smark would be inaugurated on December 10, alongside performances of Swahid Pronamu Tumak across Assam.

Bhupen Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, remains one of Assam’s most revered cultural icons. Fondly called “Sudhakantha,” Hazarika’s works as a composer, poet, and singer continue to resonate deeply across generations, capturing the spirit and soul of the Brahmaputra.